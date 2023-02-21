Weerg reduces cycle time by over 50% with AM Solutions post-processing

× Expand Weerg Srl Work pieces

Italian company Weerg Srl has reported a 50+% cycle time reduction when using additive manufacturing post-processing equipment from Rösler AM Solutions.

The company was founded in 2015 with the mission of digitising manufacturing by making it simpler, faster and more cost-efficient. For post processing of 3D printed components, Weerg uses the AM Solutions S1, S2 and C1 systems, as well as the 3D automatic unpacking station that was jointly developed with HP.

Weerg says that the equipment configuration allows a high degree of automation, reducing the amount of rework by nearly two thirds according to the company, as well as requiring less personnel and improving overall product quality.

According to Weerg, while order processing and manufacturing of 3D components were managed digitally, numerous post-processing operations still had to be done manually in the early days of the company. Weerg decided to purchase the post processing machines from AM Solutions to optimise this part of the process after a market study.

The industrial, scalable post processing solution allows for the automated and consistent unpacking of components printed with the HP Jet Fusion technology in continuous flow operation. Weerg says the station enabled it to increase productivity as well as raise the powder reclaim rate with a minimum labour input.

Before Weerg invested in these solutions, the company said 60 minutes were required for cleaning and surface finishing of a printing job, but with the S1, the time is reduced to 20 minutes. In addition to this, the S1 also permits a higher throughput of components according to Weerg.

The percentage of components that could be cleaned and finished mechanically increased from 60 to 90%. Weerg says that a job that used to require two people, now requires one. Weerg stated that an additional benefit is the handling of the ATEX compliant S1 that allows for the switching of manual operation for large, complex components.

Weerg Srl AM Solutions S1.

Weerg invested in the S2 continuous flow shot blast system in November 2022. Designed for 24/7 operation, the S2 handles the output of several printers. Weerg is using the S1 and S2 machines with identical processes and blast media for a range of components.

The purchase of a C1 system allowed Weerg to automate the post processing of MSLA components. The process is based on chemical, thermal, and mechanical effects. Weerg says that the eco-friendly processing media is able to quickly obtain compounds for ‘practically any’ resin it is using.

