Xact Metal forges partnerships in Mexico and Colombia to bring affordable metal 3D printing to Latin America

Xact Metal announced last week an exclusive sales and service partnership with Tecnologías Computarizadas para Manufactura S.A. de C.V (TCM) in Mexico and USM Colombia.

The company aims to expand access to affordable metal 3D printing for small-to-medium size companies and decentralise additive manufacturing.

In December of 2021, the company launched its XM200G family of metal 3D printers and lowered the price point of its XM200C series.

“At Xact Metal, we’re committed to expanding the adoption and the democratisation of metal 3D printing by establishing a new level of price and performance in the industry,” said Juan Mario Gomez, CEO at Xact Metal. “Increasing sales and service partnerships globally is key to the success of this mission, which is why we are excited to be growing across Latin America in exclusive partnerships with TCM and USM Colombia.”

TCM has been working with computer-assisted manufacturing equipment for almost three decades and offers various 3D solutions such as metal, resin and plastic 3D printers as well as offering expertise with software support.

“We are looking forward to working with the Xact Metal product line as we see the value in their mission and products,” said Juan, CEO at Technologías Computarizadas para Manufactura S.A. de C.V. “There is a strong demand for affordable metal 3D printers in Mexico and with this product offering there is ample opportunity for technology expansion.”

USM Colombia also has over 20 years of experience, and a network of 3D technologies for industry, medical and education. It provides solutions including 3D scanning, 3D optical metrology, 3D printers and modelling technologies. It also has been distributing 3D technologies since 2008 in the industrial and educational sectors for multiple brands.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Xact Metal to offer high-quality, metal 3D printing in a sustainable and affordable way,” said Andrés Uribe Santa, USM Colombia Owner. “Xact Metal’s combination of impressive engineering and innovative solutions will allow a variety of companies to thrive in additive manufacturing and differentiate themselves in their marketplace.”

