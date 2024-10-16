Xolo collaborates with Swarovski on crystal 3D printing

× Expand xolo xolo teams with Swarovski

Xolo has announced a collaboration with Swarovski to explore the 3D printing of crystal glass.

The Berlin-based company says the project, which was co-developed with the group of Professor Paolo Colombo at the University of Padova, aims to set new standards in precision and speed for customised crystal manufacturing by leveraging Xolo’s proprietary volumetric additive manufacturing technology, Xolography.

Backed by HZG Group, the venture capital business of Concept Laser co-founders Frank and Kerstin Herzog, Xolo introduced its Xube² 3D Volumetric Printing system in September. The process works by projecting light with two wavelengths into resin inside sealed cuvettes, enabling the rapid creation of complex structures. The method is said to be ideal for printing biocompatible materials and hydrogels, as well as technical objects, like optical elements. For this particular project, the process is thought to enable the printing of intricate glass components with high levels of clarity and detail.

"Working alongside a prestigious company like Swarovski is not only an honour but also a tremendous opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Xolography in a new, dynamic field," stated Dirk Radzinski, CEO of Xolo.

Swarovski, renowned for its crystal and jewellery products, says it aims to ‘push the boundaries of what's possible in crystal manufacturing’ by blending traditional methods with new technologies. Early work from Prof. Colombo with Xolography is expected to ‘greatly enhance the scope and impact’ of the collaboration, while the ambition is that it help to set a new standard for manufacturing in glass manufacturing and influence wider adoption across industries.