xolo & Rousselot announce bioprinting partnership

German 3D printing company xolo has announced a co-branding agreement with Rousselot which will see the former integrate the latter's X-Pure GelMA solution into its bioinks for volumetric 3D printers.

Rousselot is Darling Ingredients' premier collagen and gelatin brand and has partnered with xolo in a bid to 'bridge the gap' between research and clinical application.

The two companies have seen potential opportunities in combining their respective Xolography 3D printing technology, which can print complex cellular structures quickly and accurately, and X-Pure gelatin methacrylate (GelMA), which is said to deliver stable and reproducible printing results that supports cell growth when used in bioinks.

“We are dedicated to accelerating medical research by bridging the gap between research and clinical application,” said Tanja Vervust, Director of Rousselot Biomedical, “Our X-Pure range, available in GMP and research-equivalent grades, is ideal for translational research. We are thrilled to collaborate with xolo, a start-up at the forefront of biomedical innovation.”

Stephan Kuehr, Chief Commercial Officer of xolo, added: “Our customers expressed a need for GelMA bio-ink with consistent purity, ready to be used with our volumetric printers, allowing our clients to fully focus on their research without concerns about quality issues. We’re excited to collaborate with Rousselot, which shares our vision for enabling faster, more reliable bioprinting solutions. Together, we can meet these needs by providing high-quality, ready-to-use bioinks that perfectly complement our advanced printing technology, helping researchers push the boundaries of biomedical innovation.”

In 2023, xolo raised 8 million EUR, with HZG Group among the investors, before launching its Xube² 3D Volumetric Printing system earlier this year.