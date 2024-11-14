xolo launches Xell bioprinter ahead of Formnext

× Expand xolo

Volumetric 3D printing company xolo has launched its Xell bioprinter ahead of next week's Formnext event in Frankfurt.

Xell has been designed to make volumetric bioprinting 'accessible to every lab' and is being made available at a starting price of 20,000 EUR, with a 59% academic discount being offered between now and the end of the year.

The Xell machine features an optimised build chamber measuring 10 x 17 x 10 mm3, tailored for standard disposable cuvettes and ideal for high-value bio-inks. It also uses full HD resolution thanks to a high-intensity LED light sheet, achieving the precision needed for bioprinting complex structures with exceptionally smooth surfaces. Xolo says the layer-free Xolography process also ensures isotropic properties, making it a 'powerful tool for developing advanced biomaterials.'

Xell is compatible with xolo's ready-to-use bioinks, with users also able to develop their own materials on the machine. Its suitability for high-value bioinks, xolo says, makes the system ideal for tissue scaffold applications and custom hydrogels.

For researchers seeking larger build volumes and greater versatility, xolo offers the Xube². This advanced system features a bigger and more flexible build size, modular objectives for tailored resolutions, and enhanced material compatibility. The Xube² supports switching between 375 nm and 405 nm light sheets at an unmatched speed, control, and power for the most demanding volumetric printing applications.

xolo will be exhibiting at next week's Formnext event from booth D31 in hall 11.1 between 19-22 November.