Xometry appoints former Raytheon Technologies executive Roy Azevedo to Board

Xometry has appointed former Raytheon Technologies executive Roy Azevedo to the its Board of Directors.

According to Xometry, Azevedo, the former president for two of Raytheon Technologies’ business units, brings significant expertise in engineering, global manufacturing and supply chain management to the company.

In his more than three decades with the aerospace and defense company, Azevedo held prominent leadership positions, including serving as president of the company’s Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems business unit and, most recently, as president of Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

He is an engineer by trade, initially holding a series of roles related to the design, development, production and delivery of systems for Raytheon customers. Azevedo was appointed President of Raytheon's Space and Airborne Systems unit in 2018 and named President of the company's Intelligence and Space division in 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University’s College of Engineering in 1986, and joined Raytheon three years later.

“Roy is a highly regarded executive whose background in engineering and deep expertise in global manufacturing and supply chain management makes him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “In his career with Raytheon, Roy championed the digitisation of operations, embraced automation and harnessed the power of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to drive efficiency within various parts of Raytheon’s business. He uniquely understands what it takes for global companies to create resilient supply chains, and his expertise will prove instrumental as we scale our own business to further serve an increasingly global and diversified customer base.”

“Xometry is a fast-growing company with a compelling business proposition and a significant runway of growth ahead of it,” Azevedo added. “I understand deeply the importance of digitising the entire product lifecycle, from engineering and design to production and delivery. Xometry’s growing portfolio of AI and machine-learning solutions are well-positioned to help companies everywhere, and I look forward to working with Randy and the rest of the Xometry management team as they continue to scale internationally and build on their tremendous growth.”