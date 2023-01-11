Xometry Europe announces expansion into the UK

× Expand Xometry Europe

Xometry, Inc., a global marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has announced it is expanding its footprint in Europe, launching xometry.uk, a localised marketplace for UK customers.

With this expansion into the UK, Xometry Europe now offers localised marketplaces in nine languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish. The Xometry localised marketplaces are powered by the company’s proprietary, AI-driven Instant Quoting Engine, and allow regional customers to get quotes and purchase parts directly in local currency.

“Our continued expansion across Europe reflects our commitment to becoming the global marketplace for the large and growing industrial market,” said Dmitry Kafidov, the Managing Director of Xometry Europe. “Our localised marketplaces help entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses as well as large enterprise organisations connect with manufacturers to create locally resilient supply chains so that they can bring goods to market faster and operate with higher efficiency. We are proud of our track record in Europe, where we now have nine localised marketplaces.”

The Xometry marketplace for UK customers offers manufacturing capabilities for both prototypes and high-volume batches. The service offers 15 types of manufacturing technologies, including CNC machining, 3D printing and injection moulding, alongside 120 materials and multiple finishing options according to the company.

Xometry UK also offers certifications and quality control reports for end parts.

At Formnext 2022 this past November, Xometry was announced as one of the latest partners of Nexa3D, alongside Quickparts and DyeMansion, adding the NXE Series and XiP desktop 3D printing systems to its global digital marketplace.

