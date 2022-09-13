XYZprinting showcases 3D printers with Open Platform Fast Cycle Sintering at IMTS 2022

× Expand XYZprinting MfgPro236 xS

3D printing company XYZprinting is showcasing its SLS printing machines with Open Platform Fast Cycle Sintering at IMTS 2022 in Chicago. It will be displaying the MfgPro236 xS, which the company claims is the ideal choice for on-demand manufacturers, research institutions and third-party material suppliers.

The system provides print speeds of up to 22 mm per hour and shorter cooling and breakout times. XYZprinting SLS machines offer the ability to use end-of-life powder from peer machines to print parts. In addition to being more sustainable, the small build volume of the 236 allows for a 22-hour complete build cycle with a 2-hour cooling cycle.

“The adoption of the smaller platform for high daily throughput is a game changer. Our customers have options for an expedited two business day turn-around in their 3D printing service, these machines allow them to print more of the expedited jobs, and the print quality is as good as any printer in the market,” said XYZprinting Director for Americas Industrial Printers John Calhoun.

XYZprinting makes clear its approach to produce less waste from its SLS 3D printers. It says that end-of-life or waste powder on a large-format SLS machine can be mixed with 20-30% fresh XYZprinting powder and get great results. An open platform system allows users to decide which powder they want to utilise and purchase from any material supplier.

XYZprinting Parts printed with the 236

JawsTec added four MfgPro230 xS SLS machines to its fleet of MJF, EOS, AMT, Dyemansion and CNC machines in July.

XYZprinting Director for America’s Industrial Printers, John Calhoun, said: “JawsTec spent two months testing the reliability, accuracy, quality of parts software and workflow integration. The result of this test made the expansion to four units an easy choice.”

XYZ also will be showcasing the da Vinci Pro EVO-evolutional desktop 3D printer, which supports materials that allows advance usage of TPU, PC, Nylon and Carbon Fibre. According to the company, the machines 3rd generation filament feeding enhances the reliability of multiple materials extruding with cooling airflow fan providing stable and various materials support.

