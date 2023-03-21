Zeda appoints former Uniformity Labs VP Geoffrey Doyle as Chief Investment Officer

Geoffrey Doyle

Zeda, formerly known as PrinterPrezz, Inc., a leader in 3D printing and nanotechnology solutions for the medical, space, defence and aerospace industries, has appointed Geoffrey Doyle as Chief Investment Officer. Doyle previously served as a founding advisor to the company.

The company says that Doyle will be a ‘critical driver’ of its international expansion plans and investment strategies. Doyle has held senior roles at companies including FIT AG US and Netfabb US as President, and Jabil, Inc., where he was the primary driver of the company’s metal additive manufacturing strategy across all divisions.

Doyle’s most recent position was at engineered metal materials company Uniformity Labs, where he moved from a Founding Advisor to an operational role as Vice President of Business Development, supporting its growth after completing a 38 million USD Series B financing round.

Zeda says that during Doyle’s time in his previous role, he was instrumental in the partnership between his new employers and Uniformity, formed in 2021. He will continue to work closely with Uniformity Labs’ leadership in an active advisory capacity.

Doyle said: “I am excited to join Zeda full-time and to deploy additive manufacturing capabilities and business strategies into traditional manufacturing and product companies in highly regulated and high-value industries. Zeda is not only at the forefront of bringing life-changing medical device advancements to those who need them the most worldwide but also has exceptional manufacturing capabilities acquired from Vertex Manufacturing in the aerospace and defence industries.

“I have always believed there are significant opportunities to combine additive manufacturing and semiconductor technologies to reduce costs and improve outcomes. I have worked with the incredibly talented and visionary Zeda founders. I’m excited to be part of the Zeda operational team to drive its mission further and accelerate its growth trajectory.”

Zeda CEO Shri Shetty added: “Geoffrey has a unique combination of additive manufacturing knowledge and an engineering mindset with years of experience in the venture space for both fast-paced start-ups and large international companies. His skill set will be instrumental for Zeda’s long-term growth prospects.”

PrinterPrezz and its Vertex Manufacturing subsidiary merged in late 2021, and began operating under the name Zeda in February 2023. A few weeks after announcing the rebrand, it also announced the closing of a 52 million USD Series B funding round.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.