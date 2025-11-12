LEAP 71 & Farsoon unveil 1.5-metre hypersonic precooler concept

× Expand LEAP 71 Untitled design - 1

LEAP 71 and Farsoon have unveiled a computationally designed and additively manufactured hypersonic precooler concept that measures 1.5 metres in height.

The two companies believe they have taken a 'tangible step forward' towards enabling single-stage-to-orbit flight, which involves lifting off from a runway and reaching orbit in one continuous ascent.

Combining the capabilities of LEAP 71's Noyron computational engineering model, which has also recently been used to design a 2000kN rocket engine injector head manufactured in partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions, with Farsoon's FS811M-U-8 printer, the partners believe they have produced one of the tallest metal powder bed fusion parts ever.

Following the project, LEAP 71 and Farsoon aim to 'reignite the discussion about reusable spacecraft' and 'broaden the focus toward alternatives to today’s vertical takeoff and landing paradigm.'

“The dream of winged spacecraft has always hinged on propulsion systems that breathe air at hypersonic speeds before transitioning to rocket mode,” said Lin Kayser, Co-Founder of LEAP 71. “By combining Computational Engineering with large-scale metal Additive Manufacturing, we now have a shot at overcoming some of the most fundamental barriers to realising that vision.”

“At hypersonic speeds, incoming air can reach several thousand kelvins due to stagnation effects,” added Josefine Lissner, Managing Director of LEAP 71 and Principal Architect of Noyron. “To manage these extreme temperatures, we implemented a fractal folding algorithm in Noyron to maximise the available surface area without compromising aerodynamic flow. The intertwined structure separates the superheated air from the liquid-hydrogen coolant, enabling rapid thermal exchange in a compact, manufacturable form.”

“This collaboration demonstrates how the convergence of large-format metal additive manufacturing and AI-driven design can redefine the limits of aerospace engineering,” offered Oliver Li, General Manager, Farsoon Europe GmbH. “Farsoon’s open, industrial-scale LPBF systems empower partners like LEAP 71 to transform digital intelligence into tangible high-performance components — proving that innovation and collaboration are the true engines driving the next generation of space technology.”

The finished precooler will be exhibited at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt at the Farsoon booth (Hall 11.0, Booth E11).