Lincotek Additive completes medical 3D printing facility with heat treatment process installations

Lincotek Additive has installed a high-vacuum furnace and a validated heat treatment process specifically designed for 3D printed titanium parts in its Trento, Italy Additive Production Center.

The company says the installations complete its state-of-the-art additive manufacturing medical device facility, helping to triple its capacity for thermal treatment at its Northern Italy site. Lincotek has been using additive manufacturing since 2006, with more than 500,000 parts produced in that time and processes following the ISO 13485 quality management standard.

To continue providing high-quality additive services, the company has enhanced its heat treatment capabilities to deal with reactive materials like titanium, while also adding a range of instruments ‘essential for understanding and mastering AM powder metallurgy.’ The company expects these installations to boost its project development and validation capabilities. It forms part of a larger aim to extend its additive manufacturing reach globally, with operations in Italy, Switzerland and the United States set to be supplemented further by a facility in China.

“We’re delighted that so many OEMs are now taking advantage of our complete additive service offer. Our outstanding performance is based on a profound technical mastery of the additive manufacturing process, building on R&D and validation capability, led by additive experts who support the OEMs in their serial additive manufacturing needs,” commented Winfried Schaller, Lincotek Group CEO. “Today, we’re globalising our reach by having invested in an AM facility in our plant in Memphis, Tennessee to best support our US medical customers. In 2019, we have moved to the next step by opening an Additive Innovation Centre in Switzerland, Europe focused on the IGT and Aviation market. We are already working on the next step of growth, looking at expanding our AM capability in China too.”

