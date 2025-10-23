LuxCreo & Angelalign Technology to co-develop next-gen 3D printing materials for clear aligner therapy

Expand LuxCreo

LuxCreo and Angelalign Technology Inc. are working to co-develop next-generation 3D printing materials for clear aligner therapy.

Their global partnership comes after Angelalign Technology made a strategic investment in LuxCreo.

Both companies wish to accelerate the clinical adoption of direct 3D printing technologies in orthodontics and are aiming to build a 'future-ready digital dentistry ecosystem.'

Direct 3D printing has been identified by many in the dental field as an opportunity to reduce manufacturing steps and manual process, while potentially providing better care for patients. LuxCreo and Angelalign both see the potential for process and materials enhancements to yield higher-performing 3D printed aligners that can be used in personalised treatment and complex cases.

Through the partnership, two companies will pool their respective material development, treatment design and clinical applications expertise . Angelalign's investment will also be leveraged to support new material R&D, intelligent platform iterations and ecosystem expansion.

They will accumulate 'robust evidence and large-scale clinical data' to build on LuxCreo's smart materials and direct 3D printing capabilities. With LuxCreo's Innovative ActiveMemory technology, the aim is to deliver materials that provide continuous and consistent gentle forces, improving treatment predictability and helping shorten overall treatment time. They also hope to enable increased design flexibility, facilitating variable thicknesses zonal elasticity, and microstructure customization, while reducing reliance on traditional attachments to achieve greater comfort, aesthetics and convenience for the patient.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Angelalign Technology. Their deep clinical experience and extensive industry resources will amplify LuxCreo’s strengths in material innovation, automated production, and AI-driven digital dental platforms,” said Dr. Mike Yang, Co-founder and CEO of LuxCreo. “Together, we aim to establish a more efficient and precise digital orthodontic paradigm that benefits patients globally through innovation.”