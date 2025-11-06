Luximprint adds optics 3D printing technology to Opdo's AI-driven platform

× Expand Luximprint

Opdo and Luximprint have announced a collaboration that aims to transform how optical systems are conceived, developed, and brought to market.

Opdo, an AI optics platform and specialist in volumetric 3D printing for optics, and Luximprint, a pioneer of 3D printed optics, aim to create a seamless bridge from intelligent optical design to digital manufacturing. Opdo’s AI Optics Platform, which already leverages volumetric and microfabrication technologies from Xolography and Nanoscribe, can generate optical designs within minutes, which can now move directly into production with Luximprint's Printoptical process.

“Opdo lets engineers describe what they want to achieve with light — and AI handles the rest,” says Stephan Kuehr, Founder and CEO of Opdo. “By adding Luximprint’s proven manufacturing technology, we connect AI design with digital fabrication in a way that fundamentally changes how optical products are developed.”

Netherlands-based Luximprint is an early stage spin out from 3D printed optics company Luxexcel, which was acquired by Meta in 2023 to further strengthen the development of its augmented reality glasses. Its Printoptical manufacturing process is capable of producing optical-grade surfaces directly from digital files.

“We’re excited to bring our Printoptical process to the Opdo platform,” says Marco de Visser, CEO of Luximprint. “This collaboration connects two complementary innovations — AI design and digital manufacturing — enabling custom optics to move from vision to physical reality faster than ever before.”