LuxYours secures German patent for 3D printing chemical smoothing process

× Expand LuxYours LuxYours

3D printing post-processing company LuxYours has been granted a patent by the German Patent Office for its chemical smoothing method.

It comes as the company begins shipment of the first of its LUXMatic 700 platforms, more than a year after orders were secured.

LuxYours filed the patent in March 2018, just 14 months after it was founded, which describes a process that smooths parts additively manufactured with powder bed fusion technologies by liquifying the outer layer to leave a shiny surface. Parts are able to get smoothed ‘strong or soft’ depending on the repetitions of the process – a strong cycle will result in a smoother part, though more detailed features are likely to be lost. The process is said to be suitable for parts made with PA, TPU, PEBA and PET, and ensures the removal of defects like grooves and layer stair steps, while also tackling inside surfaces where applicable. After the Lux process, parts are placed in an oven to strip process media and will also go through a washing process.

With the patent now secured, LuxYours is looking to push one with deliveries of the LUXMatic 700 machine. It is accepting orders internationally and has confirmed all purchases made by mid-September will be included in its next production lot.

“We are now supplying our most loyal customers with the first LUXMatic 700. These customers have been with us since our foundation in January 2017. With their signature on the machine purchase in December 2018, they have shown great confidence in our capabilities. At that time, we only had a process and an idea of how our LUXMatic 700 should look and function, but we still had an extensive machine development project to go,” commented Florian Pfefferkorn, Managing Director of LuxYours. “We are therefore all very pleased to be able to confirm this confidence placed in us. We also congratulate our visionary customers, who are now the first to operate the fastest and most economical machine for chemical smoothing of polyamide and TPU parts.”