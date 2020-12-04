M. Holland to distribute EOS and Advanced Laser Materials SLS 3D printing powders

× Expand EOS Life of SLS powder

M. Holland has been announced as a distributor of Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) materials for EOS North America and Advanced Laser Materials (ALM).

Earlier this year, the company was named as a reseller of BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L stainless steel filament and also has existing relationships with Henkel, Braskem and more, but with this agreement makes its first step into the SLS 3D printing market.

The partnership between M. Holland, EOS North America and Advanced Laser Materials will focus on polymer powders for SLS 3D printing, including grades like PEKK, PA, TPU and TPE, as well as custom solutions developed by ALM. M. Holland believes adding these offerings to its expanding 3D printing portfolio will allow it to better support OEMs currently using SLS technology and companies who may be interested in adopting it in the future.

“Our partnership with ALM was a natural fit,” commented Haleyanne Freedman, Market Manager, 3D Printing at M. Holland. “Offering SLS technology materials and solutions is important to broaden options for our clients and ALM’s consultative approach complements the way we do business. ALM delivers strong, customised material offerings focused on application and technical requirements, which equips us with an expanded suite of solutions and technical information to solve tough application problems for injection moulders.”

“At ALM, our passion is creating the best powder-based materials for additive manufacturing to meet the unique specifications of our clients and allowing them to get creative with their applications,” added Darin Chartier, VP Life Cycle Solutions at EOS North America. “Through our agreement with M. Holland’s 3D Printing group, we are collectively broadening what is possible through selective laser sintering 3D printing technology – reaching new markets and helping drive new applications.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.