Markforged launches Onyx ESD material for composite 3D printer series

Markforged Onyx ESD Testing fixture printed in Onyx ESD.

Markforged has announced the launch of a new high-strength composite material that meets electrostatic discharge (ESD) safety requirements.

The new material joins Onyx, Onyx FR and Nylon in Markforged's composite 3D printing materials portfolio.

Onyx ESD is an ESD version of Markforged’s flagship micro carbon fibre-filled Onyx nylon and has been developed on the back of ‘growing demand’ for ESD materials that yield ‘high quality and high strength parts.’ It is said to feature higher strength and stiffness than the original Onyx materials and is able to be processed on the company’s X7, X5 and X3 platforms.

The material was developed to achieve ‘extremely tight surface resistance range’ in order to consistently meet the strict ESD safety requirements in industries like the electronics sector. Able to be reinforced with continuous carbon fibre, Onyx ESD is said to be able to produced strong and accurate tooling and fixturing components, while also capable of being applied for customer-ready parts.

Swedish electronics testing equipment manufacturer Columbia Elektronik has had early access to the Onyx ESD material and has used it to produce complex, ESD-safe texting fixtures at reduced costs.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for ESD-safe parts to keep up with the advancements of the technology in the industry,” commented Christer Lang, Design Engineer, Columbia Elektronik. “Markforged is filling a gap in accessing those parts with Onyx ESD, enabling us to design complex parts quicky. This material, coupled with Markforged’s 3D printers, eliminates the need for time-consuming assembly – freeing up our workforce and releasing time spend on our CNC machines. Now, with Onyx ESD, we will be able to print high-strength ESD safe parts on demand that are customer ready.”

“Manufacturers choose Markforegd because our Digital Forge delivers strong, high-quality parts while significantly reducing time and cost,” added Michael Papish, VP of Marketing at Markforged. “Onyx ESD opens the door for electronics manufacturers to innovate across our platform too. The launch of the new material allows our customers, who value ESD-safe properties, to remain competitive and print best-in-class parts and tools for their customers.”

