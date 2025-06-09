IMI's 3D printed valve trims boost efficiency at Chinese power plant

× Expand IMI

A power plant in China has been given a boost with a batch of 11 3D printed replacement valve trims.

The valves, produced by IMI, were installed after existing valves had become insufficient due to severe erosion and leakage caused by insufficient pressure reduction. The 3D printed alternatives, which are produced in metal with an ABJ soft seat, are said to have been customised to the specific conditions of each valve casing, and were produced much quicker and cheaper than their conventional counterparts.

The components were manufactured via IMI’s Retrofit3D which is designed to provide cost-effective solutions for improving the performance of control valves without the need for a complete replacement. Retrofit3D components integrate IMI’s DRAG technology, which divides flows into a series of right-angled smaller passages, reducing the differential pressure incrementally and increasing control. The upgraded components are said to increase the number of pressure-reducing steps in the valve four-fold. Paired with a soft seat in a ripple shape of Teflon with a metal spring, the valve is said to achieve leakage class VI for applications requiring very tight shut-off. There’s also thought to be a positive environmental impact too after a lifecycle assessment of Retrofit3D undertaken by environmental and engineering consultancy Ricardo found that IMI's additive manufacturing technique can, in some cases, reduce environmental impact between 85% and 96%.

Bertrand Maillon, Retrofit3D Business Leader at IMI, said: “This project showcased an advanced use of our Retrofit3D technology, offering more than just a replacement trim—it delivered a substantial enhancement in valve performance. Additive manufacturing enables unparalleled design flexibility, and when paired with innovative engineering, we empower our customers to boost the reliability and performance of their in-service valves—even in cases like this one, where the original valve design didn’t include a disk stack."