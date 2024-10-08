Acuity Surgical Devices installs AddUp FormUp 350 metal 3D printer

Expand Acuity Surgical Devices Acuity's Ventris ALIF device.

Medical device OEM Acuity Surgical Devices has purchased an AddUp FormUp 350 metal powder bed fusion system.

Acuity is said to have moved to invest in the technology to ensure a vertical integration of manufacturing processes, helping the company to gain better control of cost, lead times and quality. AddUp has been working with Acuity to support the validation process for its existing products prior to the medical device firm bringing a FormUp 350 machine in-house.

The company was founded in 2013 to deliver comprehensive spinal surgery solutions, with Acuity since developing the Ventris ALIF Stand-Alone Anterior Lumbar System, the Tera-O Posterior Lumbar System, and the Stabilis NF Non-Fixated Anterior Cervical System, among other products.

As the company looks to further expand its product line and speed up the design iteration process, it has decided to move away from its reliance on a global network of contract manufacturers. By bringing the FormUp 350 in-house, Acuity expects to benefit from ‘superior quality and throughput’ thanks to AddUp’s roller recoating system, while also speeding up delivery to customers.

Acuity opted for the FormUp 350 primarily because of its surface finish and throughput capabilities, while its 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume was also cited as a key factor.

“Partnering with AddUp and integrating the FormUp 350 into our manufacturing process represents a pivotal moment for Acuity Surgical,” said Bryan Cowan, co-founder and CEO of Acuity Surgical. “This collaboration not only enhances our production capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products to our customers. As a company focused on density control, we are excited about the future and the new possibilities this integration brings.”

“We are thrilled to work with Acuity Surgical and support their transition to in-house manufacturing,” added Nick Estock, Deputy CEO of AddUp. “Utilising the resources at our ISO 13485 certified AddUp Solution Center, we are confident that this partnership will drive innovation and excellence in the medical device industry.”

AddUp, particularly through its AddUp Solution Center, has a strong presence in the healthcare sector, with the likes of Anatomic Implants working with the company to gain FDA 510(k) clearance of its 3D printed Anatomical Great Toe, which is expected to be granted sometime this year.