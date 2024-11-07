ADDIMETAL to launch K-2-2 metal binder jet 3D printer

Expand ADDIMETAL ADDIMETAL K-2-2 binder jet system

French metal additive manufacturing company ADDIMETAL will mark its debut at Formnext with the launch of its K-2-2 metal binder jet system.

The machine is the company’s first commercial hardware product and comes after four years of development, promising ‘complex metal parts with unprecedented precision and speed.’

“Our goal is to become one of the European leaders in metal additive manufacturing," said Mohamad Koubar, CEO of ADDIMETAL. "With the K-2-2, we provide a solution that bridges the gap between lab-scale research and full-scale industrial production."

ADDIMETAL says the K-2-2 provides a print resolution from 360 to 1200 DPI and a build volume of 200 x 200 x 200 mm. Its build platform is also said to benefit from the what the company claims is the largest print head on the market, covering over half of the build area in a single pass. It’s also equipped with visual sensors for real-time environmental control and Orion software for workflow interrogation. Designed for openness and flexibility, it also offers customisable print parameters and open materials platform, and is being brought to market at a starting price of under 200,000 EUR.

"Our machine's ability to use non-proprietary consumables offers unparalleled freedom to manufacturers, providing the flexibility they need to push the limits of innovation," said Franck Liguori, CCO of ADDIMETAL. "We've designed the K-2-2 to be versatile, cost-efficient, and easy to integrate into existing workflows, making it ideal for R&D teams and industrial applications alike.”

ADDIMETAL says it’s targeting customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive and luxury, goods, and has already undergone year of successful beta testing with customers such as aeronautics company JPB Système, which also acquired a stake in the company last year.

ADDIMETAL says it is actively exploring strategic funding opportunities and will be using the Frankfurt event to highlight the K-2-2 and its Orion software.

ADDIMETAL can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 12.0, E21. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.