ADDiTEC appoints Bernard Chung as CFO

ADDiTEC has announced Bernard Chung as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Chung has been appointed in line with the company's growth initiatives for 2024 and beyond, and will be responsible for driving its financial strategy.

He brings more than 20 years of finance experience, having previously held roles as Acting CFO and VP of Finance at Velo3D, as well as Accounbting Director at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. ADDiTEC is confident that Chung's 'extensive background' in the manufacturing, transportation and technologies industries will help him to 'support ADDiTEC's mission of revolutionising the additive manufacturing landscape.'

With Chung on board, ADDiTEC is hoping to expand its footprint in the metal additive manufacturing sector and has promised continued innovation. According to a company press release, Chung is said to share ADDiTEC's vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive success and create value for customers.

Brian Matthews, ADDiTEC’s CEO, said: “I am confident that Bernard’s leadership will help us drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers as we look toward a bright future together.”

ADDiTEC has made its name in the development and commercialisation of DED technology, as well as the acquisition of Elem Additive Solutions last summer.