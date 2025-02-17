ADDiTEC launches AMDROiD laser DED system at MILAM 2025

× Expand ADDiTEC

ADDiTEC has launched the AMDROiD X Laser Directed Energy Deposition system to support manufacturers in defence, construction, energy and emergency response.

The company introduced the new product at the MILAM 2025 trade event in Tampa, Florida last week.

ADDiTEC believes the new solution will provide advantages in point-of-demand manufacturing and metal repair thanks to its portable modular design, self-sustaining gas supply and user-friendly software.

The AMDROiD X is said to boast a 10-foot container that is expandable to 169 square feet, with an integrated command centre for ‘streamlined operation in harsh conditions’, while a built-in nitrogen generator eliminates the need for external shielding gas in most applications. It is also equipped with 54 kWh of storage across four power walls, which are fully rechargeable through solar technology, and proprietary software tools that enable complex multi-axis geometries. The AMDROiD X also has an optional Ultra High Power 12 kW fibre laser and is able to process stainless steel, aluminium and copper materials.

Among the key specifications of the AMDROiD X are its 4kg/hr print speeds, 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.47 metre build volume, its layer thickness capacity of between 0.6-1.8 mm. ADDiTEC has named Siemens and ABB as its robotic partners, while deploying its own ADDiTEC Builder capability as the robotic motion control software.

“The AMDROiD X is a point of demand tailored for the defence sector, unique in the market,” commented Brian Matthews, CEO of ADDiTEC. “Its advanced features, adaptability, and rapid deployment capabilities address critical needs across diverse industries. This is a self-efficient machine, designed to operate independently with minimal external resources, making it invaluable in remote and off-grid environments.”