RF product manufacturer SWISSto12 orders four Additive Industries metal 3D printers

× Expand SWISSto12 via Additive Industries

SWISSto12 has purchased four MetalFab G2 printers from Additive Industries.

The company is a manufacturer of advanced Radiofrequency (RF) products and telecommunication satellites and a spin out from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). SWISSto12 is already an established user of additive manufacturing and is thought to have built the world’s largest IP portfolio for the use of 3D printing in RF product applications by developing optimised components with reduced part counts, mass and form factors. According to an announcement from Additive Industries, SWISSto12 is said to have successfully deployed AM for over 1,000 functional products in space with zero failures.

Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are delighted to announce SWISSto12's investment in our MetalFabG2s. It is a testament to the trust they place in our technology to meet the exacting demands of their industry. Our metal 3D printers, equipped with four full-field lasers, provide unparalleled precision and automation, making them an ideal choice for SWISSto12's cutting-edge RF products."

The Dutch metal AM company’s MetalFabG2s are equipped with four full-field lasers which can fully access an entire 420mm x 420mm build plate. Three of the systems purchased by SWISSto12 will be dual-core versions which incorporate advanced automation features for build set-up, build changeover, build starts, laser calibration, integrated powder handling solutions and advanced scanning strategies.

Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12, highlighted the significance of the investment: "Our collaboration with Additive Industries marks a milestone in our pursuit of excellence in RF technology and production scale-up. The quality and capabilities of the MetalFabG2s align seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and quality. This investment enables us to service the growing requirements and production volumes for our aerospace customers.”

In September, K3D, a subsidiary of Royal Kaak, became the international launch customer of the Additive Industries' MetalFab 300 Flex, which was launched earlier this year at RAPID + TCT.