AddUp sets up MASSIF consortium to develop large-format metal powder bed fusion machines

AddUp has introduced a collaborative project that hopes to drive the ‘next wave of industrial and technological innovation’ around large-format metal powder bed fusion.

MASSIF – Metal Additive System, Sustainable, Industrial, EcoFriendly – will oversee the development of metal 3D printing systems with build volumes up to 1.5 x 1.5 x 2 metres. The first machine developed around these concepts features a build volume of 750 x 750 x 1000 mm. It will be developed in partnership with Cailabs, CETIM, Dassault Systèmes, ISP Systems and Vistory.

AddUp has established this collaborative effort in a bid to boost productivity, reduce costs and meet evolving sustainability goals. The machines developed as a result will leverage the ‘robust foundation’ of AddUp’s FormUp 350 system, which is being used to produce parts such as medical implants, satellite components and aerospace parts by a range of customers.

In a press release announcing the project, AddUp says MASSIF machines will increase productivity by 300%, reduce part costs by 50-70%, reduce powder waste to less than 10%, and boasts the ability to manufacture parts 12 times larger than current AddUp machines. MASSIF machines will also be designed to feature ‘best-in-class’ surface finishes, while robust in-process monitoring will ensure parts are printed correctly. AddUp has also confirmed MASSIF machines will use decarbonated energy.

As the leader of the consortium, AddUp will take responsibility for designing the machine and building a prototype that integrates the technological building blocks of the process and production quality monitoring solutions. Cailabs and ISP Systems will provide their laser beam shaping expertise, with the former working to increase print speed and productivity, and the latter focusing on focusing quality. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable the creation of virtual models that simulate products, processes and factory operations, while Vistory will develop a solution that guarantees the confidentiality and integrity of manufacturing data. Finally, CETIM will validate the manufacturing parameters for different materials, producing the first demonstration parts for various target markets.

“It was the association of the best experts, each in their field, that allowed us to launch the MASSIF project,” said AddUp CEO Julien Marcilly. “This technological leadership in large-scale metal 3D printing will enable us to meet the challenges of energy transition and productivity for aeronautics, defence and space players, always in a co-design approach by AddUp with its clients.”