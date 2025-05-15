AEWIN Technologies invests in Fabric8Labs' Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing technology to enable thermal management solutions

Expand Fabric8Labs

Fabric8Labs' Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) technology has been selected by AEWIN Technologies to deliver 'cutting-edge thermal management solutions' for the next generation of Edge AI systems.

A leading provider of high-performance network platforms, AEWIN Technologies is adopting the technology in response to increasing demand for localised and high-density computing.

According to the company, high-density computing requires 'robust and innovative' cooling solutions, with AEWIN hoping the ECAM process will enable the development of highly efficient and sustainable hardware platforms.

Fabric8Labs' proprietary ECAM technology has been developed to facilitate the production of fully customised 3D cooling structures and high-performance heat sinks that 'far exceed' the limitations of traditional manufacturing. By leveraging ECAM, AEWIN is utilising advanced 3D micro-mesh boiler plates that demonstrate thermal improvements greater than 1.3 °C/100W compared to best-in-class alternatives. According to the partners, ECAM 3D micro-mesh designs significantly increase surface area by more than 900%, with high performance structures serving as a capillary network to continuously refresh coolant at the boiling interface. This, they say, will drastically improve heat dissipation.

"Our collaboration with AEWIN represents a significant step forward toward the future of thermal management. We are thrilled to support AEWIN by enabling them to achieve their sustainability targets and meet the growing power demands of advanced AI accelerators," said Ian Winfield, Fabric8Labs' Vice President of Product & Applications.

"The exponential growth of data and Edge AI complexity requires the most advanced on-premises computing. Through our advanced system-level design, we are able to leverage Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology to optimise solutions for high efficiency, power usage effectiveness, and reduced total cost of ownership," added Dr. Liu, Director of the Advanced Technical Development Division at AEWIN Technologies.

AEWIN's platforms are engineered for both PFAS and PFAS-free coolants, allowing flexibility in supporting a wide range of sustainable cooling methodologies. The use of ECAM-enabled boiler plates allows for PUEs lower than 1.02. Together, AEWIN and Fabric8Labs are redefining what's possible in high-performance computing with advanced thermal management solutions tailored for the future.

In 2023, Fabric8Labs closed a $50m financing round to scale electrochemical additive manufacturing technology, having previously raised just under $20 million in 2021.