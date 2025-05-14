Allegheny Technologies Incorporated purchases a Nikon SLM Solutions NXG 600E metal 3D printing system

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has purchased an NXG 600E metal 3D printing system from Nikon SLM Solutions.

Nikon SLM will now work with ATI, as well as Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI), to advance hypersonic and naval propulsion development.

ATI has chosen the NXG 600E to 'address the unique challenges of both U. S. Navy propulsion and hypersonic weapon production.' Chief among the reasons for investing in the machine is its 1.5 metre build volume in the Z axis. The machine will be delivered in June 2025, with ATI set to process Inconel 625 for a series of hypersonic, naval propulsion, and industrial applications. It will supplement ATI's current use of an SLM 125 machine.

Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions, said: “In the dynamic landscape of additive manufacturing, Nikon SLM Solutions is taking a significant leap forward. This strategic development underscores our commitment to delivering American-made ingenuity, superior technology, and empowering the defence and aerospace sectors with cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities.”

“The NXG 600E’s expansive build volume and sophisticated support structure capabilities align seamlessly with U.S. Navy propulsion requirements,” added Nathan Weiderspahn, BPMI Executive Manager, Industrial Base Management. “Nikon SLM Solutions’ cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the U.S. Navy’s operational readiness, contributing to the maintenance and enhancement of our nation’s fleet.”