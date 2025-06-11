Alloy Enterprises launches 3D printed copper direct cooling solution for AI data centres

Expand Alloy Enterprises

Alloy Enterprises has launched its copper direct liquid cooling solution to reduce the energy use of AI data centres.

Enabled by metal additive manufacturing technology, the company's proprietary Stack Forging offering has been designed to address the challenges that traditional cooling methods face as chip power densities and thermal design power continue to rise. It does this by combining the material properties of wrought aluminium and copper with novel geometries that can only be produced with additive manufacturing.

With Stack Forging, Alloy Enterprises targets liquid cooling where heat loads are highest, achieving up to 10x reduction in pressure drop and eliminating leak points through single-piece construction.

The launch of the copper direct liquid cooling solution, Alloy Enterprises is expanded beyond its existing aluminium offerings and now provides cooling components that meet ASHRAE standards for chemical compatibility.

"Alloy Enterprises is setting a new standard in direct liquid cooling technology with our proprietary Stack Forging process,” said Ali Forsyth, PhD., CEO and Co-founder of Alloy Enterprises. “We now deliver industry-leading thermal performance in both aluminium and copper, enabling higher rack densities, significant cost savings and greater sustainability. With 600 kW racks on the horizon, the shift to liquid cooling is no longer optional—it's mission-critical.”

With the superior pressure drop reduction offered by Alloy's Stack Forged DLC components, data centres can use 44°C (111.2°F) water and smaller pumps, eliminating the need for refrigerated HVAC systems. The result, Alloy Enterprises says, is a reduction in data centre energy consumption by up to 23%. For hyperscalers and colocation providers, Alloy suggests these efficiency gains will translate directly to increased revenue and reduced costs. More efficient cooling means more AI tokens can be sold with significantly lower energy costs, while maximising compute density per square foot could see users improve power usage effectiveness (PUE) and reduce total cost of ownership.

"Alloy's copper line is already showing promising results in early customer deployments," added Forsyth. "These components are hitting target thermal resistance thresholds while maintaining exceptional pressure drop performance, even in the most demanding rack configurations."