AMCM delivers its 150th metal 3D printer

AMCM has delivered its 150th metal additive manufacturing system.

The industrial 3D printing company, which specialises in delivering custom large-format multi-laser machines, shared via LinkedIn that the milestone had been reached with the order of an AMCM M 4K equipped with four 1 kW lasers by a manufacturer in California operating within the space industry. The system is said to be joining an existing fleet of AMCM M 4K systems to support the production of combustion chambers in CuCr1Zr.

AMCM, part of the EOS Group, has seen its technology widely adopted by users in the aerospace and space sectors over the last seven years with hardware built on EOS’s flagship laser powder bed technology. Most recently, the company introduced its AMCM M 8K, which comes equipped with eight 1kW lasers as standard and can be upgraded with the same nLight AFX light sources used on board its M290 FLX system. The machine can produce parts up to 820 x 820 x 1200 mm in challenging materials such as copper, and has been adopted by long-term customers like Sintavia and ArianeGroup to produce complex, large-format parts such as rocket engines.

The milestone is further evidence of the growing demand for large-format metal printing, particularly in industries such as aviation and space where the ability to print huge monolithic components with built-in cooling chambers and complex internal structures has made additive manufacturing a clear fit.