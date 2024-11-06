AMPCO METAL expands metal additive manufacturing offering with Schmelzmetall Group acquisition

Expand Schmelzmetall Group

Metal alloy manufacturer AMPCO METAL has acquired Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group as it looks to strengthen its offering to market.

Both companies are renowned for their delivery of copper-based alloys and believe the acquisition deal will allow them to better serve customers across aerospace, defence and additive manufacturing.

By acquiring Schmelzmetall Group, AMPCO METAL will fold in the company's Beryllium-containing powders and other high-purity materials into its product portfolio. The company has already commenced the integration of Schmelzmetall's sales team, with completion anticipated by the end of the year.

Among the key benefits of the acquisition of Schmelzmetall Group, according to AMPCO METAL, is an expanded offering of additive manufacturing solutions. Schmelzmetall Group's high-performance copper-based metal powder and advanced 3D printing capabilities are said to enable the production of 'custom components with exceptional precision', with AMPCO METAL keen for customers to explore opportunities with AM.

The acquisition of Schmelzmetall Group is also said to enhance AMPCO METAL's offering to the aerospace and defence sector, thanks to the reliability of Schmelzmetall's vacuum-cast alloys, as well as the company's advanced welding and casting expertise.

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver top-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Martin Lütenegger, Group CEO of AMPCO METAL. "We're excited to build on Schmelzmetall's legacy and bring new capabilities to our clients worldwide."