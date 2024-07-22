AmPd Labs places first order of Desktop Metal's PureSinter Furnace

× Expand Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal has secured the first sale of its new high-purity PureSinter Furnace, with Houston-based AmPd Labs placing an order.

Launched in June and presented at RAPID + TCT, the PureSinter Furnace has been designed to deliver 'premium debind-and-sinter performance.' PureSinter is compatible with powder metal parts printed with Bound Metal Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Injection Molding, and Press and Sinter manufacturing methods.

The patent-pending approach is said to eliminate traditional furnace challenges, with hot walls preventing contamination buildup and an airtight processing environment ensuring efficient waste exit and high levels of purity.

A Desktop Metal customer since 2021, AmPd Labs offers a range of additive manufacturing services across the entire product lifecycle, from design and prototyping to full-scale production. In addition to Desktop Metal’s laser-free binder jetting technology, AmPd Labs also offers DLP, SLS, and traditional manufacturing technologies for metal and polymer part production.

“We are thrilled to add the Pure Sinter Furnace to our fleet of Desktop Metal equipment,” said Sean Harkins, COO & Co-Founder of AmPd Labs. “Pure Sinter is a technological game changer that will enable us to rapidly meet high-volume customer production demands.”

“AmPd Labs is one of our standout Super Fleet customers with three or more of our laser-free metal printers, and we’re delighted to see them embrace our breakthrough new furnace technology,” added Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “PureSinter is an exemplary demonstration of the innovation for which Desktop Metal and our engineers are known. We believe this furnace will revolutionise sinter-based AM and the traditional furnace industry.”

Earlier this month, Desktop Metal announced it had agreed a deal to be acquired by Nano Dimension in an all-cash transaction that could be worth between 135-183 million USD. Fulop, along with Nano CEO Yoav Stern, spoke to TCT to discuss the reasons for the transaction in the days after the announcement.