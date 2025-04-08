APWORKS and Equispheres to explore North American production capacity for Scalmalloy

APWORKS and Equispheres are working on the development of North American production capacity for Scalmalloy.

The two companies have entered into a non-binding understanding and are currently exploring avenues for future production, distribution, and technical alignment.

A proprietary high-strength material designed specifically for Additive Manufacturing (AM), Scalmalloy is a patented aluminium-magnesium-scandium alloy developed by APWORKS for application in such industries as aerospace, defence and motorsports. The alloy is said to offer mechanical properties comparable to 7000 series aluminium and has been engineered for 'optimal performance in metal AM.' Scalmalloy is currently licensed to producers in Europe and Asia, but Equispheres would be the first to establish a North American supply chain should discussions move forward.

“Scalmalloy will be a great addition to our line of high-performance materials for serial AM,” said Kevin Nicholds, CEO of Equispheres. “We’re excited to be in discussions with APWORKS about producing this high-strength alloy for aluminium parts. North American supply of critical materials such as aluminium-scandium alloys is a key step toward securing the aerospace supply chain.”

“Equispheres is a logical choice for expanding Scalmalloy production into North America,” added Jonathan Meyer, CEO of APWORKS. “They are widely regarded for their expertise in producing high-quality aluminium powders for additive manufacturing, and their access to domestic sources of aluminium and scandium is an important factor in supply chain resilience in an increasingly uncertain world.”

“Scalmalloy powder made in Equispheres’ North American facility will eliminate many of the adoption barriers that have historically limited the use of this alloy in critical programs,” offered Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President of Product & Strategy at Equispheres. “By combining the excellent properties of Scalmalloy with our proprietary powder technology, we can deliver an ideal material solution for the most demanding AM applications.”

Equispheres is currently exhibiting at the RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, MI at booth #1344.