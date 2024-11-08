APWORKS qualifies Scalmalloy for additive manufacturing on Farsoon FS422M system

× Expand Farsoon/APWORKS APWORKS qualifies Farsoon FS422M for Scalmalloy 3D printing

APWORKS has announced it has qualified Scalmalloy for use on its Farsoon FS422M additive manufacturing system.

The qualification of the advanced aluminium-scandium alloy is said to be enabling APWORKS, formerly a metal additive manufacturing subsidiary of Airbus, to produce lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant components with reliable and repeatable results.

"Qualifying the Farsoon FS422M for Scalmalloy represents a significant milestone,” said Jon Meyer, CEO at APWORKS. “This achievement enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers through higher rate of production, and also allows us to produce larger size parts. We have been impressed by the mechanical properties achieved on the Farsoon system which are consistently in the upper quartile of the tensile strength we have seen across the many different powder bed fusion systems we have qualified Scalmalloy on.”

APWORKS marked the installation of Farsoon's FS422M system in January in a bid to 'expand the scope of metal additive manufacturing applications' and in August, announced that the first of its second-generation Scalmalloy materials were ready for use, specifically in cryogenic temperature applications. Scalmalloy is renowned for its high strength-to-weight ratio and exceptional corrosion resistance, and coupled with the FS422M’s large build volume and multi-laser configuration, is thought to enhance the adoption of 3D printed metal parts in applications requiring strength, durability, and weight reduction. APWORKS says it will be demonstrating a range of applications on its booth at Formnext 2024.

Oliver Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe, said, “We’re thrilled to advance metal additive manufacturing with the FS422M’s qualification for Scalmalloy parts together with APWORKS. This milestone not only demonstrates the machine’s exceptional precision and scalability but also opens up new possibilities for high-performance applications in various industries.”

APWORKS can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 11.0, E11. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.