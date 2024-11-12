ArcelorMittal Powders & HP partner to extend material options for metal binder jetting

ArcelorMittal and HP have partnered to advance steel additive manufacturing by lowering cost per part and extending material options.

The collaboration will see ArcelorMittal use HP's Metal Jet S100 platform to 'develop steel additive manufacturing' with HP suggesting ArcelorMittal steel powers have exhibited promising results when processed on its binder jet system. ArcelorMittal announced its expansion into the additive manufacturing market last year, and has since partnered with Materialise to optimise laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) equipment and metal 3D printing strategies.

According to a joint press release, early prints of ArcelorMittal's steel materials on the S100 machine have 'demonstrated robustness' without changing printing parameters. As they continue to work together, the two companies are focused on adopting a holistic approach to unlock a range of accessible parts for 3D printing - particularly in the automotive sector - and developing steels with 'unmatched properties' that are 'impossible with conventional manufacturing.'

The proposed working model involves HP and ArcelorMittal collaborating to bring new steel solutions to a sufficient Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and then leveraging ArcelorMittal's Research Center as an incubator for new applications. These applications will be developed in collaboration with customers, saving them the initial investment to evaluate and qualify the technology until the process can be transferred to a contract manufacturer for final industrialisation and production.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HP in advancing steel additive manufacturing," said Aubin Defer, Chief Marketing Officer, ArcelorMittal Powders. "This collaboration leverages our combined expertise to develop innovative solutions to drive the industry forward. The promising results of our steel powders with HP’s binder jetting technology are a testament to the potential of this partnership."

Alexandre Tartas, Global Leader of Metals Sales & Go To Market at HP, added: "We are excited to join forces with ArcelorMittal to push the boundaries of steel additive manufacturing. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our technical expertise and ArcelorMittal’s leadership in sustainable steel solutions to create groundbreaking advancements in the industry. Combining the steel expertise of ArcelorMittal and HP Additive Manufacturing positioning in high volume production offers a unique value proposition for the manufacturing industry."