Atomik AM secures investment for metal binder jet developments

Atomik AM has received 125,000 GBP of investment to boost its binder jet additive manufacturing (AM) developments.

The company, a University of Liverpool spinout based at the university's School of Engineering, is set to use the injection of funding from LYVA Labs to support the commercialisation of its metal binder jet solutions, develop new IP, file a patent, secure eight jobs, and create a new Chief Operating Officer position.

Headed by serial AM entrepreneur Professor Kate Black, Atomik AM specialises in engineering solutions-based approaches to advanced manufacturing and has developed a number of techniques and binders that improve the process of metal binder jetting.

Professor Black, Founder and CEO of Atomik AM said: “This investment is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team is doing to advance additive manufacturing processes. It allows us to expand our capabilities, accelerate innovation, and bring sustainable, cutting-edge solutions to the industry. At Atomik AM, we believe in driving change in manufacturing to create a better future for everyone.”

The funding has been awarded as part of a wider Liverpool City Region Combined Authority initiative, which has invested 10.5 million GBP via LYVA Labs to turn ideas, particularly those in advanced manufacturing, into high-growth businesses.

LYVA Labs’ Head of Investments, Akshay Bhatnagar, added: “We hope this will be the first of many investments alongside the University of Liverpool, Atomik AM exemplifies the excellence found in advanced manufacturing R&D across Liverpool City Region, and we are pleased to be part of this business’ exciting innovation journey.”

In October last year, Atomik AM announced a collaboration with with fuel cell and hydrogen production technology developer Cygnus Atratus to explore how waste from its aluminium 3D printing processes could be used to create clean energy. In an earlier interview with TCT last year, Black shared Atomik AM's vision for "agile manufacturing for a sustainable future," suggesting that AM has a strong role to play in promoting sustainable manufacturing.