Automotive Trim Developments acquires two new EOS M 290 metal 3D printers for component innovation

EOS, a leading supplier for manufacturing solutions through industrial 3D printing technology, has announced that Automotive Trim Developments (ATD) has installed two EOS M 290 metal 3D printers.

ATD is a UK-based group of companies focused on the engineering and manufacture of complete interior trim and electro-mechanical assemblies to the automotive and other transport industries.

The new systems that have been installed mark a step change in ATDs evolution and commitment to high engineering and manufacturing standards. The group has extensive CNC manufacturing experience and is now building on this with the adoption of new additive manufacturing processes.

ATD hit an engineering challenge with one component in particular during an engineering phase of a project, which was the development of an electro-mechanical module for a luxury vehicle interior. It became clear that the only way to produce the component would be through AM as it needed to be highly visible but also lightweight.

Using AM was a completely new process for ATD, but the EOS Additive Minds team assisted the group in implementing a complete turnkey solution. This covered training, installation and setup of the EOS M 290 machines and every aspect of undergoing a transformation on the production floor.

Additive Minds provided consultation support on the development of prototype parts, with machines pre-programmed before installation onsite by EOS, so ATD was ready to get to work straight away, providing the complete turnkey solution.

Brett Townsend, owner and Managing Director at ATD said: “Metal printing is often wrongly perceived as an immature process, and too expensive for production volumes, but for us it has proven ideal. Our investment in additive manufacturing and EOS is one for the long term, and a relationship that has already enabled us, at speed, to move high quality production of complex automotive components.”

The EOS M 290 was launched in 2014 and is believed by many to be the industry benchmark for industrial 3D printers.

Davide Iacovelli, Regional Director EMEA at EOS, said: “Our solutions are designed to support manufacturers of all sizes, and our Additive Minds team offers a range of training and consulting services on optimising, validating and scaling your additive manufacturing, helping get the most out of machines from day one.”

