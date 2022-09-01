AXT appointed Australian distributor for Exaddon’s metal additive micromanufacturing technology

× Expand AXT + Exaddon CERES micro-AM system

AXT, a supplier of high-tech scientific equipment in Australia, has announced its appointment as the official distributor for Exaddon, a Swiss-based manufacturer of micro metal additive manufacturing technology.

Exaddon systems are suited to printed complex metal geometries in the range 1 to 1000 µm (micrometres) with sub-micrometre resolution.

Exaddon’s CERES micro-AM print system utilises localised electrodeposition to deposit metals such as gold, silver, platinum, copper and nickel. The system can directly print structures on conductive substrates including electrical circuits. Exaddon states that the printed structures from the machine require no post-processing, unlike other techniques used for microfabrication at similar size scales.

The CERES technology has been used in areas such as microelectronics and micro materials characterisation. The emerging field of neural interfaces that use 3D printed needles or pillars to connect computers to the human nervous system has also used the CERES.

Exaddon states that it is being used as an alternative to multi-stage lithography microfabrication, and that it produces materials with superior strength and durability without needing post processes such as etching.

Exaddon Exaddon 3D printed structures

“Additive manufacturing is a rapidly growing field in Australia,” said Richard Trett, AXT’s Managing Director. “We identified Exaddon as an excellent fit for our audience, with novel technology that offers wide scope for publishing.”

Edgar Hepp, CEO of Exaddon, said: “As a Swiss company, we strive to provide outstanding technology combined with great customer support based on expertise and experience. For us it was an obvious choice to appoint AXT as our distributor in Australia.”

Exaddon opened its doors in August 2019 when Swiss nanotechnology company Cytosurge announced its 3D printing business would be spun out and continue operations under the Exaddon brand name.

Hepp continued: “They [AXT] have intimate knowledge of their local market, and crucially, an excellent reputation for adopting cutting-edge technology such as our own. We are convinced AXT will represent the unique technology we provide at Swiss quality standard.”

