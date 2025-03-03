Beehive Industries awarded study contract to evaluate 3D printing-enabled engine architecture for Collaborative Combat Aircraft

× Expand Beehive Industries via LinkedIn

Beehive Industries has received a study contract to support the Department of Defense’s strategy for scalable and affordable uncrewed combat capabilities.

The U.S. manufacturer, which specialises in additive manufacturing for aviation, defence and power generation sectors, was awarded the contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and SOSSEC, Inc. in support of the Department of Defense’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Propulsion Studies Prototype Project.

“It’s an honor to support the U.S. Air Force in evaluating next-generation propulsion systems for CCAs,” said Gordie Follin, Chief Product Officer for Beehive. “We’re unlocking new performance capabilities for jet engines at a rapid pace, and that’s due in part to Beehive’s unique additive manufacturing methods.”

Following the recent successful test of a 500 lb. thrust engine, this latest project will see Beehive evaluate an engine architecture, built with 3D printing, in the 1,000 lb thrust class, which is thought to enhance CCA performance metrics such as range, cruise speed capability, electrical power and thermal capability, and payload, and support the need for affordable and readily available propulsion systems.

Last year, Beehive Industries, which is headed up by former GE Additive CEO Mohammad Ehteshami, officially opened the doors to its 60,000-square-foot headquarters in Centennial, Colorado to serve as a hub for additive manufacturing, CNC machining, and jet engine assembly and testing. At the time, Ehteshami commented, “Our mission to power American defence has never been more critical, and our Centennial facility will play a pivotal role in that journey.”