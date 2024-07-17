BLT launches high-strength aluminium and high-temp titanium alloys for 3D printing

× Expand BLT Bent tube, ventilation duct, and connecting pipe 3D printed in high-strength aluminium alloy BLT-AlAM500

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has introduced two new additive manufacturing materials, including a high-strength aluminium alloy, specifically developed for 3D printing applications in aerospace.

BLT-AlAM500 was introduced at TCT Asia earlier this year to overcome issues associated with cracking and poor component density in selective laser melting. The Chinese manufacturer says it has optimised the process parameters for high-strength aluminium alloys to overcome difficulties of manufacturing large, complex components with integrated structures. The company shared a number of thin-walled part examples with internal cavities at the Shanghai event in May, a bent tube, ventilation duct, and connecting pipe, all printed on the BLT-S400 in under 30 hours with an average weight reduction of around 20%.

After heat treatment, the material is said to offer a tensile strengths of 530-550 MPa, yield strengths of 480-500 MPa, and elongation rates of 11-17%. The material also provides excellent fracture toughness and fatigue performance, with a room temperature fracture toughness of 30.8 MPa·m1/2 and a high-cycle fatigue strength of 245 MPa (smooth sample). Beyond aerospace, the manufacturer says demand for high-strength aluminium is coming from applications in high-speed trains, lightweight automotive parts, and sports equipment.

The company has also introduced its BLT-Ti65 powder, a high-temperature titanium alloy, which provides excellent strength, plasticity, creep resistance, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability at temperatures up to 650°C, for SLM and Direct Energy Deposition processes. Targeting applications in aerospace, chemical equipment, and marine industries, the material is said to have been developed to mitigate failures caused by unmelted or partially melted powder particles, inter-track and inter-layer porosity, and cracking.

× Expand BLT Aerospace part 3D printed in BLT-Ti65

According to the BLT, the nominal chemical composition of BLT-Ti65 is Ti-5.9Al-4Sn-3.5Zr-0.3Mo-0.4Si-0.3Nb-2.0Ta-1.0W-0.05C, available in 15-53μm (for SLM) and 75-180μm (for DED). Post-heat treatment, parts produced with 15-53μm BLT-Ti65 powder can achieve yield strengths of 483-503 MPa, tensile strengths of 604-624 MPa, and elongation rates of 16.5%-26.5% at 650°C. Parts produced with 75-180μm BLT-Ti65 powder can achieve yield strengths of 478-538 MPa, tensile strengths of 588-648 MPa, and elongation rates of 22%-32% at 650°C.

Earlier this year, BLT launched an updated version of its BLT-S450 metal laser powder bed fusion system, which includes a build envelope of 400 x 450 x 500 mm and can be equipped with an eight laser configuration to enable cost efficiency, quality, automation and safety improvements. These launches follow a successful period for the company which, back in April, reported a 78% year on year increase in net profit for 2023. The company’s net income was up 78.11% compared to the previous year, with it profit amounting to approximately 19.6 million USD.