BLT to present upgraded BLT-S450 and metal 3D printed parts for humanoid robots

Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd (BLT) is set to present its upgraded BLT-S450 3D printer for the first time in Europe.

After making its debut at TCT Asia back in May, the China-based metal additive manufacturing company will exhibit the latest version of the machine alongside its EMEA subsidiary BLT Europe GmbH at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt.

The upgraded BLT-S450 has a build envelope of 450 mm × 450 mm × 500 mm and can be configured with 4,6 or 8 500W lasers. It features an automated powder circulation system for efficient powder recovery, single blade bidirectional dynamic powder spreading and standard long-life filters with a lifespan of over 3 years. BLT claims 60 BLT-S450 systems have been installed across the globe to date.

“Here at BLT Europe we are astonished by the great interest in our metal additive solutions and I am personally very happy to meet customers from a variety of industries at Formnext”, says Gary Ding, Managing Director, BLT Europe GmbH. “We are rapidly ramping up our team, partners and activities in the EMEA region to support our growing number of users.”

The company will also showcase nine materials and more than 40 industrial metal 3D printed parts, including a 1 x 1 meter large satellite array panel, seen at TCT Japan earlier this year, made up of a lattice structure beneath thin outer walls which helped to achieve an overall weight reduction of 60% compared to traditional manufacturing. It’s also said to be highlight a number of new metal 3D printing applications for humanoid robots including shoulder brackets, sternums, and finger joints that have been topologically optimised reduce weight and consolidate multiple parts into single components.

BLT can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 12.0, D41. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.