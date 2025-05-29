Boeing adds PyroGenesis' Ti64 metal powder to qualified list of additive manufacturing materials

× Expand PyroGenesis

PyroGenesis Inc.'s Ti64 'coarse' metal powder has been added to Boeing's qualified list of materials available for use in additive manufacturing.

The Ti64 is said to boast a particle size within the range of 53-150µm and is produced with PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomisation process.

NexGen is a patented upgrade to what PyroGenesis considers to be the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing.

“PyroGenesis is proud to achieve official supplier status with Boeing. The high standard of Ti64 metal powder produced at PyroGenesis Additive for Boeing is the result of years of groundbreaking design and engineering work that went into developing our NexGen plasma atomization process,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.

Massimo Dattilo, Vice-President of PyroGenesis Additive, added: “Our stated goal to produce some of the highest quality metal powders in the additive manufacturing industry required being assessed by the highest quality client under the toughest standards. Having received qualification of our “coarse” powder we look forward to serving the needs of Boeing and its parts manufacturing and service centres with metal powder produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen plasma atomisation system.”

PyroGenesis has been working within the additive manufacturing sector for nearly a decade, with its first sale of 3D printing powders being announced in April 2017, and the launch of the company's dedicated 3D printing business following two months later.