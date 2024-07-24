Boeing & Castheon named as winners of $6m America Makes Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing project

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes, the US' National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, have announced the winners of the 6m USD Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing (PADAM) project funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

This project has been designed to further establish data-driven methods for applying the best attributes of novel metal additive manufacturing materials.

The recipients of the PADAM project are tasked with establishing repeatable and reproducible metal additive manufacturing operations focused on operational, product, and installation metal material qualifications.

“We are embarking on an incredibly exciting era across the AM sector. Exploring the possibilities of AM material applications is a step in the right direction with considerable implications for the future of aerospace and defence,” states Brandon Ribic, Technology Director at America Makes. “The Institute is incredibly fortunate to have the support of the Under Secretary of Defense and AFRL and the engagement of the brightest minds in the country who will be collaborating to revolutionise this technology.”

For Topic 1, which focuses on high-temperature refractory alloys, Castheon will lead efforts to mature additive manufacturing technology for niobium C-103 in Hypersonics and Space. Castheon will be supported by the following organisations: 3Degrees, Amaero, AP&C Advanced Powders & Coatings, Inc., ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, Benchmark Space Systems, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, FormAlloy Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, NASA John H. Glenn Research Center, NSL Analytical, Rolls-Royce Corporation, Spirit Aerosystems

For Topic 2, which focuses on high-temperature nickel-based superalloys, Boeing will lead efforts to accelerate the maturation of Ni-based Superalloy ATI-1700 for additively manufactured 'extreme environment components.' Boeing will be supported by ATI Specialty Metals, Quintus Technologies and RPM Innovations.

Project teams will report on their progress at the America Makes Technical Review and Exchange and other industry events during the execution phase of the program.