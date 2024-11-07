Caracol launches Vipra AM DED machine for large-scale metal parts

Expand Caracol

Caracol has launched the Vipra AM Direct Energy Deposition platform ahead of Formnext.

The Vipra AM is a large-scale robotic system that leverages wire arc additive manufacturing processes to produce metal components.

Caracol says it has designed the DED platform to maximise flexibility, control and performance, enabling users to manufacture 'advanced, large-scale industrial parts efficiently and sustainably.' The development of the Vipra AM solution is said to have taken years, with Caracol taking the time to 'develop projects and scale parts production' with the technology prior to its unveiling. According to Caracol, Vipra AM is capable of producing load bearing finished parts, lightweight structures, high-temperature and high durability autoclave and curing moulds, cladding, repairs, and on-demand spare parts.

The company is introducing two configurations of the Vipra AM, the Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) and Vipra XP (Extreme Productivity). Vipra XQ utilises Plasma Arc Deposition technology to enable the production of parts with 'exceptional' finishing and precision, with Caracol suggesting it is best suited for applications that require high strength. The process can support a range of materials, including stainless steel and titanium alloys, and will serve as a tool for the manufacture of high-integrity parts like load-bearing brackets, valves, gauges, and structural piping connectors. Vipra XP, meanwhile, is the configuration being targeted at users wanting to maximise production and minimise operating costs in the production of complex large-scale metal projects. It can process aluminium and nickel-based materials, making it suitable for automotive components, aerospace pressure vessels, marine propellers, and lightweight organic structures.

“At Caracol, we believe that the future of manufacturing lies in combining a strong application focus with advanced innovative technologies that reshape the capabilities of industrial production lines”, said Francesco De Stefano, CEO of Caracol AM. “With Vipra AM, we’ve leveraged the extensive know-how developed over years working on advanced process control and software for Large Format AM with thermoplastics and composites materials, to develop a proprietary cutting-edge metal platform that combines state-of-the-art hardware and software, with advanced robotic monitoring and automation. Thanks to this innovative technology, we want to enlarge the possibilities of industrial manufacturers to produce their most complex large-scale projects.”

"The launch of Vipra AM represents a significant breakthrough for the metal additive manufacturing industry," added Gianrocco Marinelli, Metal Additive Manufacturing Director at Caracol. "In today's competitive market, manufacturers face mounting challenges, from material waste and long lead times to the pressure of reducing costs while maintaining high performance. Vipra AM introduces cutting-edge capabilities and complements existing processes, enabling hybrid production models that combine legacy techniques with advanced metal deposition to help manufacturers optimize production lines, reducing waste, accelerating lead times, and driving overall efficiency without overhauling their entire operations."

Caracol will present the Vipra AM at the upcoming Formnext event from hall 12.1, stand C101.