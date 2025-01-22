Cobra Golf set to launch another set of 3D printed golf irons later this year

Expand Cobra Golf

Cobra Golf is set to launch another set of 3D printed golf irons in March 2025.

The company unveiled its LIMIT3D irons last year, which were designed using nTop’s computational design capabilities and manufactured using Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

This latest set of irons – the COBRA TOUR irons – have been inspired by the LIMIT3D series and will also be manufactured with the use of DMLS 3D printing technology. Unlike the LIMIT3D irons – of which only 500 units were made available – the COBRA TOUR irons will be sold as part of the company’s regular retail line-up. According to reports, a 4-PW set will retail for 2,450 USD, with a 3-iron and gap wedge also available through custom order.

The design of the COBRA TOUR irons is said to be much the same as the LIMIT3D series, with internal lattice structures again incorporated to lower and re-distribute weight to enhance the club’s moment of inertia – the measurement of how much an object resists rotational acceleration. COBRA Golf suggested that this redistribution of weight would deliver a ‘similar level of forgiveness’ as an oversized game-improvement club but with the feel of a professional-grade product.

Of the company’s latest application of 3D printing technology, Cobra Golf VP of Innovation & AI Mike Yagley has been quoted as saying: “The 3D printed LIMIT3D irons were the first commercially available 3D printed clubs, and they sold out so quickly we had to make more. The new COBRA 3D printed TOUR irons offer the same premium construction, performance and feel, but will now be available as a standard COBRA model.”

Cobra Golf has been working with 3D printing for around five years. The company initially partnered with HP and Parmatech, leveraging the Metal Jet technology, to additively manufacture the head of its KING Supersport-35 putter, before expanding its use of 3D printing to DMLS in the last couple of years. Cobra’s LIMIT3D 3D printed steel irons were then launched in May 2025, with the company telling TCT later that year that it planned to continue using 3D printing to manufacture golf clubs.

The COBRA TOUR irons will be available for purchase as of March 21st, 2025.