Conflux additively manufactures water-charge air coolers for P24 RS Supercar in partnership with Donkervoort

× Expand Conflux

Conflux has partnered with Donkervoort to develop a new generation of 3D printed water-charge air coolers for the upcoming P24 RS Supercar.

The partners describe the new air coolers as a 'cutting-edge thermal breakthrough', with the system said to be lighter, smaller and more efficient than 'anything previously seen in production cars.'

Together, they have developed a pair of aluminium-alloy sculptures weighing just 1.4 kg each, compared to 16 kg for conventional air-to-air units with similar thermal capacity. These custom water-charge air coolers (WCAC) provide sharper throttle response, improved packaging, and reduced weight, while the compact form also means they sit in the engine bay rather than at the front of the car. It means the air coolers promise quicker response, greater efficiency, and optimised weight distribution.

Water is cooled through a bespoke external radiator, then redirected to chill the intake air before it enters the combustion chamber. That precision is said to enable consistent, high-performance delivery under any condition.

“The key to engine performance is keeping the intake air as cold as possible,” said Denis Donkervoort, Managing Director of the automotive manufacturer. “We challenged ourselves to find the best way to achieve that, and Conflux delivered.

“We moved to a liquid-to-air cooler, made using additive manufacturing, from a company that isn’t just on the cutting edge—they’re ahead of it. We gave Conflux our exact specifications, and they delivered a solution so effective, we could even downsize it from the original prototype.”

“Our Formula 1 technology is available beyond the track for the first time,” offered Conflux founder Michael Fuller. “We’re scaling it for the high-performance automotive market. For limited-production vehicles like the P24 RS, F1-grade solutions are finally within reach.”

Donkervoort was among the first to adopt Conflux’s production-ready air coolers, utilising cylindrical designs placed directly between the turbochargers and throttle bodies of the PTC engine. Each component is 3D printed with tailored fin geometry, density, and size, grounded in engineering-first principles. The system also integrates a custom-sized, thin-wall radiator that provides more cooling with less coolant and a smaller surface area than its predecessor.

“Donkervoort approached us with clear cost and performance targets,” Fuller added. “Their clarity and drive made this one of our most exciting collaborations. Within our configurable product line, we could fine-tune everything—from diameter and fin density to overall length—for the most efficient design possible.”