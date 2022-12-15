Conflux launches Cartridge heat exchanger developed with 3D printing technology

Conflux Technology has announced the release of its high-performance and configurable Cartridge heat exchanger made with 3D printing technology.

It follows the launch of its 3D printed Water Charge Air Cooler in June.

The Cartridge heat exchanger embeds an additively manufactured core into traditionally manufactured housings. Its scalable design and rapid configuration makes the Cartridge heat exchanger suitable for the automotive, electric vehicle, defence, aerospace and energy sectors, per Conflux.

Conflux harnesses powder fusion 3D printing technology to produce the Cartridge heat exchanger because it is said to keep costs lower than traditional manufacturing options. It has also helped to facilitate a scalable design which allows the size and performance of the heat exchanger to be set according to the performance requirements, specific fluids being used, and the physical constraints of the system.

Developed with Conflux’s patented CoreTM technology, Conflux says the product offers benefits across a wide range of applications, particularly in small energy systems.

“The Conflux Cartridge delivers low pressure-drop and high heat transfer in a compact design,” commented Dan Woodford, Chief Product Officer at Conflux. “The embedded thermal transfer lowers plumbing volume, performance impact and risks. Our growing suite of Conflux products each offers features tailored to our customer’s specific application fluids and packaging requirements.”

“Our customers continue to be impressed with the fine details we are manufacturing with our advanced techniques and our patented technology,” added Ben Batagol, Conflux’s Head of Business Development. “We are excited to be able to show how this level of performance is possible in such a compact technology.”

Conflux Technology has also announced a partnership with Mott to bring its 3D printed thermal solutions to North American markets.

Mott Corporation has over 60 years’ experience in delivering technical solutions to customers in aerospace and defence, as well as the semiconductor, energy and heathcare industries.

“Working with Conflux expands our ability to solve our customers’ toughest thermal challenges in one integrated solution,” commented Sean Kane, VP of Business Development and Strategy at Mott.

“With complementary technologies plus a mutual commitment to excellence, we’re excited to cooperate with Mott on delivering our industry leading thermal management solutions to customers across North America,” added Woodford.

