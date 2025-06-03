Conflux Technology develops custom heat exchanger for Pagani Utopia hypercar

× Expand Conflux Technology

Conflux Technology has developed a custom heat exchanger with Pagani to increase transmission heat rejection using additive manufacturing.

Pagani is an Italian manufacturer of hypercars and has developed the additively manufactured heat exchanger for its Pagani Utopia vehicle.

Powered by the 6-litre twin-turbo Pagani V12 engine and a custom seven-speed transmission, the Pagani Utopia is said to boast 'unparalleled control and responsiveness' while meeting stringent emissions standards globally.

Because of the 'extreme power and flexibility' of the Utopia, Pagani felt it required advanced thermal management solutions, particularly for its transmission oil domain. Working with Conflux, the company has achieved a 30% increase in heat rejection compared to the incumbent design.

Pagani has conducted track and road validation tests, as well as thermal shock trials, to prove out the resilience and capability of the hypercar and its transmission.

× Expand Pagani

“It’s an incredible privilege to contribute to the creation of groundbreaking vehicles for industry leaders like Pagani,” said Michael Fuller, Founder and CEO of Conflux Technology. “Our advanced heat exchangers are designed to enable new levels of effectiveness, perfectly complementing the engineering craftsmanship that Pagani is celebrated for. This collaboration showcases the synergy of precision, innovation, and excellence.”

“The innovation of Conflux’s technology has allowed Xtrac to continue to push the boundaries of transmission performance, whilst maintaining the lightweight, motorsport derived ethos of our transmission solutions,” added Oliver Nixon, Head of High Performance Automotive at Xtrac.

“Conflux’s advanced heat transfer technology empowers the Pagani Utopia to achieve superior heat rejection ensuring optimal thermal balance, even in severe driving conditions,” offered Francesco Perini, Head of the Technical Department at Pagani. “In our relentless pursuit of perfection, every detail matters. Conflux’s cartridge heat exchangers are a testament to precision and innovation, playing a vital role in ensuring that the Utopia can be enjoyed for a romantic drive on the French Riviera as well as on the most demanding tracks.”

Conflux Technology is exhibiting at this week's TCT 3Sixty event in the UK between June 4-5. Find the company in Hall 3, Stand J4 of the NEC.