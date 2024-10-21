Conflux Technology raises $11m in Series B round

× Expand Conflux Technology

Conflux Technology has raised 11 million USD in a Series B round, enabling further technology development and increased customer support across the globe.

Breakthrough Victoria led the round, with AM Ventures and Acorn Capital also providing investment.

Conflux Technology has placed its focus in addressing perceived limitations in existing heat exchanger applications, leveraging additive manufacturing to develop and manufacture heat exchangers that are lighter, smaller and can conform to unique geometries. The company has used additive manufacturing to print heat exchangers as a single part, helping to save on time, materials and energy.

This latest round of funding will now be used to speed up the development of Conflux Production Systems, which is described as an end-to-end manufacturing solution capable of replacing traditional heat exchanger manufacturing processes. By automating the production of complex AM structures, Conflux believes it will address supply chain risk, increase efficiency and streamline operations. The company will also look to hire more staff to address demand across the US, Europe and Asia.

So far, Conflux Technology has serves customers in the motorsports, industrial machinery, hydrogen, e-mobility, aerospace and defence markets, and has partnered with Odys Aviation to support the development of its next-generation of regional VTOL aircraft. Through this endeavour, the companies aim to create a heat recuperator turbogenerator solution that integrates seamlessly into an existing aerospace turbine and can reduce fuel consumption by over 40%. The solution targets reduced weight and increased efficiency of the turbo generator system. The system is planned for integration in Odys Aviation’s 21ft wingspan ‘Laila’ aircraft, a plane designed in multiple configurations for cargo, and once deployed, should enable the aircraft to achieve a range of 450 miles with payloads up to 130 pounds.

Expand Conflux Technology

“At Conflux Technology, we pride ourselves on providing efficiency through heat transfer performance and weight-reduction at the heart of the world’s devices,” said Michael Fuller, Founder and CEO of Conflux Technology. “With this additional funding and support, we will continue to advance our products and expand to support our customers across the globe.”

"Conflux's additive manufacturing and metal 3D printing technology erase traditional design barriers, allowing us to bring geometrically complex and performance-optimised recuperator designs to life—ultimately resulting in longer-range and higher-payload aircraft," added James Dorris, Co-Founder and CEO of Odys. "We’re excited to be working with Conflux’s team to redefine the capabilities of VTOL UAS systems.”

Moving forward, Conflux is working to productise both its heat exchanger designs and the process of manufacturing them, enabling customers to produce heat exchangers quicker and more efficiently. Additional partnerships and developments are set to be announced in the coming months.

“Investing in Conflux and their revolutionary new heat exchanger technology signifies our commitment to sustainable innovation and efficiency,” said CEO, Grant Dooley of Breakthrough Victoria. "Conflux and this investment is a great testament of the innovations coming out of Australia, and we’re proud to be playing a part in the creation of sustainable jobs in our region and supporting a local company that has solidified its position on the world stage.”

Conflux Technology raised 8.5 million AUD through a Series A funding round in 2021, with AM Ventures first providing a cash injection into the company back in 2017.