Conflux Technology to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for AMSL Aero

× Expand Conflux Technology Close-up of Conflux heat exchanger with micro-structures for efficient heat transfer.

Conflux Technology is working with aircraft manufacturer AMSL Aero to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for the Vertiia Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft.

Through the first phase of their project, Conflux developed three heat exchanger concepts to minimise weight and volume while managing continuous heat loads and reducing drag to enable flight distances of up to 1,000 km.

The project is now advancing into its second phase, which will seek to optimise the design and manufacture of a full proof-of-concept assembly to evaluate its performance within Vertiia’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

Conflux will be working to provide cooling for high transient heat loads experienced during vertical take-off, landing and hover operations of the Vertiia. The aim will be to address key constraints around weight, performance and packaging size, with Conflux hoping to take advantage of the geometric freedoms enabled by additive manufacturing. In particular, Conflux will look to leverage its thin-walled, patented design concepts to deliver thermal performance and low drag.

Expand AMSL Aero

"Hydrogen fuel cells represent a transformative technology in Australia’s pursuit of sustainable energy solutions," said Conflux founder and CEO Michael Fuller. "We are proud to incorporate our heat exchange technology to enhance the efficiency and performance of Vertiia’s hydrogen fuel cells. Together, we’re advancing innovation in creating world-leading sustainable air transport."

AMSL Aero chairman Chris Smallhorn added: “In Vertiia we are building a hydrogen-electric aircraft that flies record-breaking distances at Formula 1 speeds, making Conflux Technology, with its storied history of innovation in motorsport and aviation, the perfect partner for us.AMS L Aero is committed to Victoria for future development of Vertiia and Conflux is one of Victoria’s industrial champions, making the Avalon Air Show the ideal place for us to unveil this partnership.”

“We’re excited to work with Conflux, whose reputation for delivering at Formula 1 speed combined with AS9100D manufacturing and quality certification will be critical in enabling Vertiia to become the world’s first long-range passenger-capable hydrogen VTOL," offered Simon Coburn, Hydrogen Systems Engineer at AMSL Aero. "Working together, we are pioneering a future where clean energy and cutting-edge engineering drive the aviation industry towards a greener and more sustainable future.”