Conflux Technology expands 3D printed heat exchanger business to UK

Conflux Technology, an Australian manufacturer of 3D printed heat exchangers, has announced the launch of its new facility in the UK.

The site will serve as Conflux’s hub for the Europe region, which currently represents over a third of its business, as it sets its sights on expanding its customer base in key markets such as aerospace, automotive and motorsport. The launch also coincides with the company’s 10-year anniversary, marking a decade since the development of its first patented heat exchanger made with additive manufacturing.

“We are extremely proud to celebrate ten years of spearheading transformation in heat exchanger technology for superior performance with such a significant milestone,” comments Michael Fuller, CEO and Founder of Conflux Technology. “Europe is a key market for us – Conflux UK will not only shape the future of the automotive, motorsport and aerospace markets, but also establish supply chain resilience, so we’re excited and ready to expand our operations and work closer with some truly innovative companies.”

The site is slated to open later this quarter with a focus on R&D, materials certification, and local customer support. Conflux then plans to scale the facility into a fully operational production centre in line with demand from customers, which already includes several Formula 1 teams, Rocket Factory Augsberg, and AMCM – the latter of which is working with Conflux to 3D print heat exchangers for use in its large-format metal AM system.

Back in October, Conflux raised $11 million in a Series B funding round to speed up the development of its Conflux Production Systems, which is described as an end-to-end manufacturing solution capable of replacing traditional heat exchanger manufacturing processes. Earlier this month, the company also announced it is working with AMSL Aero to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for its Vertiia Vertical Take Off and Landing aircraft.