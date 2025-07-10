Continuum Powders establishes Board of Advisors

Continuum Powders has established a Board of Advisors, with former EOS CEO Dr. Adrian Keppler and former Haynes International CEO Mark Comerford named as the first appointees.

The company believes the formation of the Board of Advisors will help to accelerate its mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing applications.

Continuum feels that the pair's expertise will help to shape the company's strategic direction, strengthen its industry partnerships and accelerate growth in key markets.

Dr. Keppler has held several roles in the additive manufacturing industry, including several leadership positions at EOS. He is also the founder and CEO of AM Scalation and occupies several Board positions throughout the industry. Comerford, meanwhile, boasts over four decades of experience in specialty alloys and advanced materials. He has spent time as CEO of Haynes International, held executive positions at Materion, and currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Global Advanced Metals.

“Continuum Powders is addressing one of the most important challenges in advanced manufacturing—building sustainable, scalable material supply chains without compromising quality. Their unique approach to metal powder production aligns perfectly with the industry’s need for circular solutions, and I’m excited to support their continued innovation and global growth.”

“Continuum Powders is bringing much-needed innovation and accountability to the metal powder industry. Their focus on sustainability, quality, and circular manufacturing sets a new standard for what's possible in advanced materials. I'm excited to contribute to their mission and help guide the company as it scales its impact across critical industries.”

“We are honoured to have Adrian and Mark join our Board of Advisors,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “Their combined expertise in additive manufacturing and specialty alloys will provide invaluable insights as we continue to innovate and expand our sustainable metal powder solutions.”

Earlier this year, Continuum announced it had recycled 16,000 kilograms of Siemens Energy nickel scrap for reuse over the final five months of 2024. In November, the company moved into its new headquarters, which operates as a 'green manufacturing centre' with net-zero carbon energy partners and low-emission gas systems 'integrated throughout.'