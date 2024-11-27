Continuum Powders opens new global HQ & announces Renishaw partnership

× Expand Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is opening a new global headquarters, which it believes is North America's largest sustainable metal powder production site.

The new location is based in Houston, Texas and will be officially opened with an onsite event on December 5th, 2024.

According to Continuum, the entire building operates as a 'green manufacturing centre' with net-zero carbon energy partners and low-emission gas systems 'integrated throughout.' The site is also pursuing green certification goals and is 'designed to maximise energy efficiency' through renewable energy usage and advanced recycling initiatives.

“Our new Houston facility not only expands our production capabilities but also allows us to scale our mission of decarbonising the manufacturing industry,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “We are committed to providing high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimising environmental impact. Our technology represents a distinct advantage in the market, offering sustainable solutions that align with the needs of forward-thinking industries.”

The facility features Continuum's proprietary Greyhound M2P (melt-to-powder) plasma atomisation process, which is said to streamline the repurposing of alloyed metal waste-stream products into high-quality metal powder in a single step. Per Continuum, this significantly reduces the need for transportation, product handling, primary melting, and extensive long bar processing operations, while also minimising the environmental impact by reducing the mining of elemental metal resources.

"Houston represents a leap forward in our operational efficiency and sustainability efforts," said Rizk Ghafari, COO of Continuum Powders. "By combining state-of-the-art technology with our commitment to decarbonisation, we are not only supporting our customers' needs but also setting a new benchmark for responsible manufacturing in the industry."

At Formnext earlier this month, Continuum Powders also announced a collaboration with Renishaw, which will see the company qualify its metal powders for use on the AM OEM's RenAM 500 series of machines.

“The quality of Continuum Powders' materials and their commitment to what they call the circular metal economy align perfectly with Renishaw's vision for a more sustainable manufacturing future,” said John Laureto, AM Business Manager at Renishaw. “The availability of reclaimed metal powders that meet our exacting standards helps manufacturers reduce waste while maintaining peak performance.”

Higby added: “We are thrilled to have our reclaimed powders qualified for the RenAM 500 series. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions to the market, and we look forward to further developing reclaimed powders that help customers achieve both their performance and environmental goals.”